Netflix's Assassin's Creed Series Has Lost Its Showrunner, Probably Because Of A Templar Plot

In all forms, "Assassin's Creed" is the story of an ancient rivalry between two opposing ideologies. For those who haven't played Ubisoft's video games or seen the movie adaptation starring Michael Fassbender, the core conflict of freedom versus control is embodied by two warring factions: the Assassin Brotherhood (also known as the Order of Assassins) and the Templars (also known as the Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ and the Temple of Solomon ... no, seriously), respectively.

If the Templars sound familiar, it's because they are a fictitious rendition of a real group, but that's a topic for another article. All that you really need to know is that "Assassin's Creed" is an amalgamation of sci-fi and historical fiction, that the group who are literally killers by title are the good guys, and that Netflix is currently developing the series' next live-action treatment.

Now, we previously reported that "Vikings: Valhalla" showrunner Jeb Stuart had signed on to helm the "Assassin's Creed" Netflix series as both writer and showrunner. As his credits also include co-authoring "Die Hard" and "The Fugitive," Stuart was positioned to bring a classic sort of action to the narrative. Unfortunately, in the intervening months, Stuart has departed the project, and it sounds like the Netflix series is back to square one.