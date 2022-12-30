VOTD: Sleepy Skunk's 2022 Movie Trailer Mash-Up Celebrates A Stellar Year Of Cinema, From Top Gun To Tar
The year is almost over, which means it's time for one of the best traditions the internet has to offer: fantastic movie montages of the year that was. Few creators have been in the cinematic mash-up game for as long as YouTube user Sleepy Skunk, whose first currently available trailer mash-up dates back to 2010. Every year since then, through thick and thin, Sleepy Skunk has delivered a beautifully edited supercut of some of the year's most striking cinematic moments. Now, the 2022 video has just dropped, and as expected, it's over six straight minutes of movie magic.
As is now traditional for montages of this sort, the "2022 Movie Trailer Mashup" video shifts moods several times to encompass all the big feelings the world of movies had to offer this year. It starts off intense, dark, and action-packed (shout-out to the inclusion of that shot from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") before a great universe-hopping shot from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" transitions it to a lighter tone. You can watch the full video below.
More than six minutes of straight-up movie magic
I love the Sleepy Skunk videos and others like them because they serve multiple purposes, reminding us about how many great films we saw this year while helping us discover others — based on brief, striking shots featured in the mash-up — that we may have never even realized existed. Every year there's at least one film that I had no clue existed, no matter how hard I try to keep up with new releases. This time, it was "Don't Make Me Go," a John Cho-led tearjerker featured here with a clip highlighting Mia Isaac's emotional performance.
There are plenty of other quick cuts that bring a feeling of delighted recognition, though, like Mia Goth dancing in "Pearl," Dave Bautista popping his pecs in "Glass Onion," and Keke Palmer shooting a determined look to her brother during the climax of "Nope." Plus, the video has something that way too many edits lack during the era of fancams and TikToks: a sense of actual musical synchronization. "I'm gonna knock you out, mama said knock you out" LL Cool J sings over shots of Brad Pitt getting knocked around in "Bullet Train" and Tom Holland getting knocked out of a plane in "Uncharted."
There are so many movies worth celebrating this year, from major blockbusters like "Top Gun: Maverick" to sleeper hits like "The Black Phone" and under-the-radar gems like "Petite Maman." This video celebrates as many of them as it possibly can in its runtime, and ends with a montage of spectacle that reminds us just what the medium is capable of.
"Life is fantastic," David Bowie's voice says in a voiceover clip from "Moonage Daydream." Yup, and so are the movies.