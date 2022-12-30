John Travolta Fought To Keep Get Shorty's Dialogue From Sounding Too Much Like A Screenplay

If you queued up "Get Shorty" without watching the trailer — maybe the description won you over, or the movie came highly recommended — you're in for a rare, surprising treat. Save for a few dated comments, the film's dialogue is so hilariously indulgent that the plot, which is still entertaining, may have been an afterthought. (I say this with nothing but love and appreciation!) After all, few movies have their mobsters look John Travolta square in the eye while musing like:

"Chilly [weather] outside. Chili [the thug] inside. It's a regular f***in' chili-fest. Hey, waiter — give Mr. Chili Pepper a big f***in' bowl of chili!"

The conversations in "Get Shorty" are unlike the polished dialogue found in most Hollywood movies. Instead, the film's conversations feel written by a team of film noir fans, reminiscing about the genre's snappy wit. It's as if screenwriter Scott Frank dreamt up hilarious lines, questioning if the dialogue is too ridiculous, and ultimately left the wildest ideas in — because, why not?

In reality, many of the film's best lines came from Elmore Leonard's novel of the same name. Still, Hollywood didn't always appreciate the book's genius. Frank tried to polish Leonard's prose while adapting the novel. However, he removed some of the story's heart in the process. If it weren't for John Travolta — and, indirectly, Quentin Tarantino — the underwhelming dialogue would've likely stayed in the movie; "Get Shorty" would have failed to measure up.