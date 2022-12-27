Harvey Guillén On The Dark Optimism Of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish [Exclusive Interview]

Once you knew you were doing the Spanish voice, did you already record your lines or were you able to adjust anything to make it easier on you to do the lip sync to yourself?

Well, a different director directed the Spanish version. They flew someone. I was actually recording something else for filming in Toronto and they sent over a director to record and then we did it through Zoom as well with the studio in Mexico, and we did it. And some words had to change, obviously, when you translate it from English to Spanish. Some words just wouldn't make sense for the scene. So they [diverged] a little bit, not too much. For the most part, it was pretty word for word, but it was a great experience. It's just the humor in every culture is different. So some of the jokes were just adjusted, or the setup of the joke was adjusted a little bit. But I'm really happy that we got to do it. I finished the film in English and it wasn't that long ago, actually, I recorded the Spanish version about, I'd say three months ago.

Oh, wow.

Yeah, because the movie's already completed. So it's different when you're filming the English version because the movie's not done yet. They're working on it and you're adding a voice. And they're working on the animation and you're adding a scene. Sometimes they go back and forth. But when the movie's already completed, you have to match the lips now. So now we are working with what's already on screen and we just have to dub it with the voice. So it's much faster to do that.

You're the third lead with two legends of the Hispanic acting community, and one of only a handful of people in a DreamWorks movie to do both the English and Spanish voice for the same character. What was that like, being part of this sort of moment?

I mean, it was iconic. I grew up watching Antonio [Banderas] and Salma [Hayek Pinault] and they were, in our households, in entertainment, they were the epitome of success for a Latino actor, and the definition of success for making it in the industry as a Latino. So to now be sharing the screen with them and joining them as basically the third amigo, it's kind of mind-blowing. It's not lost on me that — the movie's called "Puss and Boots: The Last Wish," and it's about that dream and that wish that we all have. And weirdly enough, it coincided with the idea that I'm in [this] film. It was a dream at one point to be in an animated film, and always a dream to work with people that you admire, like Salma and Antonio, and to do both at the same time. It's not lost on me that dreams do come true.