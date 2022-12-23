Nicolas Cage Wants To Play Pontius Pilate In Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar

There's nothing Nicolas Cage can't do. The Academy Award-winning movie star has played just about every character type under the sun, but even after four decades of acting, he's just getting started. He played a fictional version of himself (and his most famous roles) earlier this year in one of the funniest films of 2022, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," and in April of 2023, Cage will sink his teeth into the role of Count Dracula in Chris McKay's horror-comedy "Renfield."

Yes, Cage has one of the most varied resumes of anyone working in Hollywood, but there's one area he's yet to explore — movie musicals. In an interview as part of Empire Magazine's "Greatest Actors Issue," Nicolas Cage opened up about his hopes for the future of his career, which includes his desire to work with one of the most hailed names in the world of musical theater. "I haven't done a musical yet," Cage says. "I'd like to try that."

Cage hasn't formally sung in a movie musical, but there's been plenty of musical character performances throughout his filmography. For example, who could forget his fantastic, rage-filled rendition of "The Hokey Pokey" in the action-horror film "Mom and Dad," where Cage scream-sings the lyrics to the popular participation dance tune while destroying a pool table with his bare hands? In all seriousness, his vocal performance of "Love Me" in David Lynch's "Wild at Heart" is genuinely lovely. "I'm not much of a singer, says Cage. "I did sing okay in 'Wild At Heart,' I thought, but I've since blown my voice out singing 'Purple Rain' incorrectly in karaoke bars."

As for a dream role? Cage already has one in mind.