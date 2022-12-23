Ryan Coogler Reveals The Original Storyline For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," as it exists, will absolutely go down as a big hit, especially considering the downright terrible circumstances that the movie was made under. Not only did director Ryan Coogler have to coordinate filming in the midst of a pandemic, but he also had to so without Chadwick Boseman. The actor, who played T'Challa in the original "Black Panther," passed away in 2020, leaving the world without one of its biggest heroes. Coogler and Marvel Studios had to press on without him.

But what might have come of "Wakanda Forever" had Boseman lived to make the movie? In a new interview with the New York Times, Coogler has pulled back to the curtain to reveal the story they originally intended to film. First and foremost, the filmmaker explained that the original idea was to deal with the "Blip" from "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," whereby Thanos dusted half of all life in the universe, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes bringing everyone back five years later.