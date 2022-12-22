Superhero Bits: Sony Boss Promises Spider-Man 4 Is Happening, Black Adam Could Have Been In The Flash & More

There have been numerous casting rumors regarding the upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot within the MCU. John Krasinski recently cast doubt that he'll return to the role of Reed Richards following his brief turn in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," so it's wide open right now. Recently, some unconfirmed rumors suggested that "Andor" star Diego Luna is in the running for the part. Recently, in an interview with "Sith Council," Luna was asked about it, and boy, he danced around the question.

"I was talking about that this morning– like the rumors. When you become part of rumors, half of the rumors were real, you know. It's just incredible the amount of stuff that I see now out there. The only thing I can tell you is that, for the next two years, I'm busy. In two years, we'll see if what I want to do is even film."

Not exactly a denial, now is it? Be that as it may, this also doesn't confirm by any means that this is (or was) on the table. Luna is busy with "Andor" season 2 for now. We'll see what comes of it between now and when the cameras roll on "Fantastic Four."