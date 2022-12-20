Los Espookys Co-Creator Julio Torres' Comedy Series Little Films Is Coming To HBO

Fans of "Los Espookys" might not have a third season to look forward to, but they will be getting more work from the mind of co-creator and star Julio Torres very soon. Torres co-wrote the series with Fred Armisen and Ana Fabrega and co-starred as Andrés, the black sheep of his family of wealthy chocolatiers. But his next project is going to be a mini-series with HBO about something totally unexpected, as reported by Variety.

Torres' upcoming comedy series has been given the working title of "Little Films." The cast is yet to be announced, but the star of the show is said to be "a little golden oyster." Torres will document his quest to find his lost valuable and the adventures and realizations he encounters along the way. The series will be set in the concrete jungle of New York and is likely to feature other stars of the New York comedy world. "We here at Julio™️ are so excited to be joined by many friends in weaving these fantastical stories shot entirely on stages," Torres said.

The comedian definitely has a penchant for tiny objects, so this premise comes as no surprise to loyal fans. His HBO comedy special "My Favorite Shapes" features a slew of small personified items from a Ferrero Rocher to a Brita filter. Torres' "Los Espookys" character, Andrés, also has an addiction to buying music boxes. A little golden oyster is everything that Torres loves — tiny, glamorous, and hiding a secret.