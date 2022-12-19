Her Smell Director Alex Ross Perry Is Making Quite The Movie About The Indie Band Pavement

Even if you're not a fan of his off-kilter films, you can never accuse Alex Ross Perry of not being daring or creative. This can also be said of acclaimed indie rockers Pavement. So what happens when these two creative forces collide? Apparently, a pseudo-documentary that blends the band's real experiences with surreal fiction.

At least, that's what we can interpret from Ross Perry's cryptic explanation to The New Yorker. The publication profiled Perry about his latest Pavement collaboration, the gonzo off-Broadway musical "Slanted! Enchanted!" and he revealed that the show was just one part of a larger project he and the band are cooking up. The film, which is in its early planning stages, is described by The New Yorker's Hannah Seidlitz as "a mélange of biopic, museum footage, bits of 'Slanted! Enchanted!,' tour doc, farce, and paean." That sounds about right for Pavement.

If you're looking for an idea of what this film could look like, you're in luck! Perry explained that he wants this currently-untitled project to be a mixture of the different films centering around legendary musician Bob Dylan. After all, no two movies about him have been the same.

"You take the Todd Haynes Bob Dylan movie, the Scorsese documentary, the Pennebaker documentary, and the movie Dylan himself directed that everyone hates [1978's "Renaldo and Clara"], and put them all in a blender," he elaborated.