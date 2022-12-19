Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Writer Says Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 Is 'Not The Villain'

The "Spider-Man" multiverse definitely has its fair share of Spider-people, and no film in the franchise has been more enthusiastic about the vast array of Spideys than 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." The animated movie introduced audiences to a plethora of web slingers; along with the film's main Spider-Man being none other than alternate universe Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), we also got to see everything from Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker (a far more burnt-out and disheveled version of the OG Peter Parker) to even more obscure versions like Spider-Man Noir (Nicholas Cage), Penni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney). We also briefly meet the original flavor Peter Parker (voiced by Chris Pine) in Miles' universe, but — spoiler alert — he's killed off almost immediately.

The melding of all the "Spider-Man" universes is definitely a big part of the charm of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and the upcoming sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" promises to deliver even more alternative Spider-Man goodness. But there's one specific wall crawler that's got everyone talking. He made a brief appearance in the post-credits scene of the first film in a comical bit that riffs on the popular Spider-Man Pointing meme. Voiced by the always-impressive Oscar Isaac, this Spidey in question is Miguel O'Hara, better known amongst superheroes as Spider-Man 2099.

The recent trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" showed Spider-Man 2099 looking kind of scary — clawing his way across the Spider-Verse to seize Miles and demanding, "Who do you think you are?!" But despite his bad manners, he's not a bad guy.