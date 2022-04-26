Oscar Isaac Reveals The Key Difference Between His Spider-Man 2099 And All The Other Spider-People

"Across the Spider-Verse" will be following Miles' adventures yet again, wherein he teams up with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), along with other Spider-People, to thwart a new threat in the multiverse. This, of course, means that the duo will be reuniting with familiar faces, such as Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) while meeting with new Spider-People, such as Jessica Drew, who was experimented on by HYDRA and molded into an assassin, although she eventually rebelled against the organization.

Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, an alias for Miguel O'Hara, used to be a geneticist who was inadvertently handed over a drink laced with an addictive drug called Rapture. During his attempts to reverse the effects of the drug on his DNA, Miguel accidentally injected himself with an experimental DNA that granted him Spider-Man-like abilities. Isaac's comments about being a "very serious" iteration of Spider-Man are consistent with his appearance in the post-credits scene, as he seems to be someone who takes his responsibility as a superhero with great seriousness.

Given how Miles and the other Spider-People always have time for quick quips or one-liners, which add much-needed levity to serious situations, Spider-Man 2099's no-nonsense demeanor could add another layer of comedy that might work in favor of the upcoming film. This paves the way for similarities between him and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), the feared vigilante who is a thematically darker, noirish iteration of the beloved superhero.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will hit theaters on June 2, 2023, while "Across the Spider-Verse," Part II has been slated for March 29, 2024.