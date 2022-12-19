The MCU's Kang The Conquerer Will Differ From The Comic Version In Some Key Ways

When you think of the biggest and baddest names in the Marvel Universe, you've probably got a venerable murders' row of marquee villains in mind already. Names like Magneto, the Red Skull, Doctor Doom, the Green Goblin, Apocalypse, and Thanos are likely on the roster, but Kang the Conqueror has potential to be the MVP. So when it comes to the heroes you'd call in to handle a massive threat like Kang, there's a very good chance that Ant-Man and the Wasp are towards the bottom of the list, if they even make it on. However, that's exactly who the mighty time traveller will tango with during his next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After first appearing in "Loki" on Disney+ as a relatively docile variant of the character, Jonathan Majors will make his theatrical debut as the fearsome foe in the upcoming Phase Five feature "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." But how will Peyton Reed keep his heroes, played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, from immediately getting squashed like bugs by the surprisingly comic-accurate foot of Kang?

Well, it looks like there will be a few changes to the character as True Believers know him currently as he makes the jump from the page to the screen. However, don't be mistaken. Kang will still be one of the most powerful forces that Earth's Mightiest Heroes have ever seen.