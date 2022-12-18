Elvis Star Austin Butler Gets All Hot And Bothered By Sarah Sherman's Jewish Elvis On SNL

Something about Austin Butler ripping off a pair of granny panties and throwing them onstage while yelling "Ruin me!" just makes sense. After all, the man spent the past couple of years perfecting his Elvis drawl and wiggle, so it only makes sense that he'd want to understand everyone else in the King of Rock and Roll's orbit — rabid fanbase included.

Now that he's gotten his fill of being the big man onstage, Butler is trying something different by sitting in the audience and absolutely losing his mind at the sight of an Elvis impersonator. And honestly, what more could we expect from an episode of "Saturday Night Live" hosted by the star of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic?

Every episode of SNL requires at least one sketch to poke fun at the host and their hottest new project. For Butler, that happens to be his star-making performance as The King. But if you've already seen "Elvis" (or absolutely any interview with Austin Butler from the last 12 months) then you know he's had plenty of time to show off his Elvis impersonation — so instead, it's comedian Sarah Sherman who dons the wig, does the hip shake, and becomes Elvis for a 5-minute sketch. But she's not just any Elvis — she's Jewish Elvis! And Butler plays one of the many Grandmas in the audience who are thrilled to see him!

Believe it or not, "Jewish Elvis" also comes with a bittersweet tinge; last night's episode marked the end of Cecily Strong's SNL tenure. After 11 seasons, the comedian is departing the show. To say farewell, you can check out Strong, Butler, Ego Nwodim, and Chloe Fineman in the sketch below.