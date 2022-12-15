Westworld Creators Reportedly Declined A Season 5 On FAST Due To Budgetary Limitations

It's been over a month since HBO's "Westworld" was canceled, leaving four seasons of occasionally convoluted prestige TV storytelling unresolved, but we're still getting details about what went on behind the scenes and what the show's streaming fate will be. The latest news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which cites anonymous sources indicating that "Westworld" could have possibly continued with a lower budget and on a different streaming platform than HBO Max.

According to THR's sources, showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan passed on the idea of producing "Westworld" season 5 on a reduced budget for Warner Bros. Discovery's FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) platform. The ratings for "Westworld" had declined precipitously from an audience of 1.8 million, when its first season aired, to about 0.03 million viewers for the fourth season, and it seems Warner Bros. Discovery decided to cut its losses and leverage the show as a FAST tax write-off. One unnamed source said, "The FAST service would allow them to have their cake and eat it, too. Get the write-off of pulling the show from the main service and do something new with it, too."

If this is true, then it would mean HBO hadn't pulled the plug on "Westworld" completely and was still willing to let the creative team behind it wrap up the show's sci-fi narrative, albeit under less-than-ideal circumstances. For Joy and Nolan, making that sort of compromise may not have been practical, since the story they were telling had long since moved beyond the cowboy confines of the Westworld park — and, perhaps, the ability to be told on a low budget.