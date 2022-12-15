A New Look At Creed III Is Hitting IMAX Theaters This Weekend

Moviegoers who head to IMAX this weekend are in for a treat: per the official IMAX Twitter account, an exclusive first look at "Creed III" will be appearing ahead of IMAX films like "Avatar: The Way of Water," and ... well, let's be real, is anyone going to IMAX theaters for any film besides the James Cameron epic this weekend? At any rate, IMAX viewers will be able to catch the behind-the-scenes look three months ahead of the latest Rocky sequel's official release.

IMAX shared the news on Twitter with an image featuring series star and director Michael B. Jordan, accompanied by the line, "Get in the ring with IMAX and director Michael B. Jordan." The third film about Apollo Creed's son Adonis will serve as Jordan's directorial debut, so it'll be interesting to see what insights the sneak peek may give into the process of the first-time filmmaker.

The new movie also costars Jonathan Majors, who is having a well-deserved moment right now as the latest Marvel supervillain and the star of the new war film "Devotion." Fans who have been following Majors since his breakout role in 2019's "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" will likely be eager to catch a glimpse of the actor in the role of Dame Anderson, Adonis' childhood friend who joins him in the ring after a stint in prison. "Creed III" will also co-star Tessa Thompson as Bianca, though Sylvester Stallone likely won't appear in the new film.