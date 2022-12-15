A New Look At Creed III Is Hitting IMAX Theaters This Weekend
Moviegoers who head to IMAX this weekend are in for a treat: per the official IMAX Twitter account, an exclusive first look at "Creed III" will be appearing ahead of IMAX films like "Avatar: The Way of Water," and ... well, let's be real, is anyone going to IMAX theaters for any film besides the James Cameron epic this weekend? At any rate, IMAX viewers will be able to catch the behind-the-scenes look three months ahead of the latest Rocky sequel's official release.
IMAX shared the news on Twitter with an image featuring series star and director Michael B. Jordan, accompanied by the line, "Get in the ring with IMAX and director Michael B. Jordan." The third film about Apollo Creed's son Adonis will serve as Jordan's directorial debut, so it'll be interesting to see what insights the sneak peek may give into the process of the first-time filmmaker.
The new movie also costars Jonathan Majors, who is having a well-deserved moment right now as the latest Marvel supervillain and the star of the new war film "Devotion." Fans who have been following Majors since his breakout role in 2019's "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" will likely be eager to catch a glimpse of the actor in the role of Dame Anderson, Adonis' childhood friend who joins him in the ring after a stint in prison. "Creed III" will also co-star Tessa Thompson as Bianca, though Sylvester Stallone likely won't appear in the new film.
IMAX is pulling out all the stops this weekend
This isn't the first big IMAX announcement of the week: on Monday, Paramount confirmed to /Film that a four-minute behind-the-scenes look at "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" will also appear in IMAX theaters. That clip, which will be available to theatrical audiences starting today, looks to take viewers inside some of the stunning stunts of the new Tom Cruise-led film, with a teaser that shows the actor standing at the edge of a dizzyingly steep cliff.
It's a smart move for studios to use this weekend as a launchpad for new footage of their biggest 2023 releases, given that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is sure to bring loads of viewers to IMAX this weekend. James Cameron's sequel to the 2009 film, which remains the top-earning movie of all time, is already tracking for a major opening weekend. /Film's own Chris Evangelista gave "Avatar: The Way of Water" a mostly positive review, calling it "pure Cameron movie magic; a visual feast with some of the best blockbuster action you're likely to see" while noting some issues with the pacing and frame rate. The movie makes its debut in IMAX and theaters tonight, December 15, 2023.
You can catch the sneak preview of "Creed III" in IMAX this weekend before it hits theaters on March 3, 2023.