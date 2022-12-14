A Sing-Along Version Of Apple's Holiday Musical Spirited Is Hitting Theaters This Weekend
For fans of "Spirited," the Christmas movie musical starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, Santa is delivering an early gift this year. As was announced via Deadline, Apple Original Films will be showing a special theatrical release of "Spirited," complete with a sing-along track for optimal audience participation. The film boasts original music from the Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning team of Benji Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "Dear Evan Hansen," "The Greatest Showman"), and provides some new Christmas tunes to add to your holiday playlist rotation. "Spirited" was previously given a limited theatrical release the week prior to its streaming availability on Apple TV+ back in November, but this new release will include stylized lyrics on screen, just like what you'd see on a karaoke screen, with each word highlighted in time to allow audience members to sing along.
This means that you, your family, and your friends can all join a bunch of strangers for a rousing rendition of "Good Afternoon," extra points if you're willing to try the tap breakdown in the aisles. Actually, be careful with that — carpeted movie theater floors covered in popcorn butter aren't exactly conducive to a slipper tap shoe. Maybe you could stick with belting out "Do A Little Good" from the comfort of your seat. Either way, both songs have been buzzed about as contenders for possible Oscar nominations.
'So can we do a little good?'
Directed by Sean Anders, "Spirited" is a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," but told from the perspective of the three ghosts. Will Ferrell stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present who chooses the bitter Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) to be reformed. Interestingly, the Ghost of Christmas Present is also Ebenezer Scrooge, and his work with Briggs has caused him to reexamine his own Christmas history. "Spirited" is a very self-referential retelling, often poking fun at how often the tale has been told and retold. The film is also a love letter to the golden age of movie musicals, paying homage to classics like "White Christmas."
Although Reynolds has indicated that working opposite Ferrell was a special kind of challenge, considering his comedy pedigree and history as the star of one of the most beloved Christmas films ever made, Reynolds is also a Christmas movie superstar, having starred in the criminally underrated "Just Friends." For those looking to see these two in holiday action, "Spirited" will be shown in Cinemark and Megaplex theaters in addition to other independent and regional exhibitors. According to Deadline, additional chains may be added later. There's no exact end date released at this time, and the non-sing-along version is also still playing in select locations.
The "Spirited" sing-along version arrives in select theaters on Friday, December 16, 2022. Get your tickets fast, because the film will only be available for a limited time.