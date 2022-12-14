A Sing-Along Version Of Apple's Holiday Musical Spirited Is Hitting Theaters This Weekend

Directed by Sean Anders, "Spirited" is a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," but told from the perspective of the three ghosts. Will Ferrell stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present who chooses the bitter Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) to be reformed. Interestingly, the Ghost of Christmas Present is also Ebenezer Scrooge, and his work with Briggs has caused him to reexamine his own Christmas history. "Spirited" is a very self-referential retelling, often poking fun at how often the tale has been told and retold. The film is also a love letter to the golden age of movie musicals, paying homage to classics like "White Christmas."

Although Reynolds has indicated that working opposite Ferrell was a special kind of challenge, considering his comedy pedigree and history as the star of one of the most beloved Christmas films ever made, Reynolds is also a Christmas movie superstar, having starred in the criminally underrated "Just Friends." For those looking to see these two in holiday action, "Spirited" will be shown in Cinemark and Megaplex theaters in addition to other independent and regional exhibitors. According to Deadline, additional chains may be added later. There's no exact end date released at this time, and the non-sing-along version is also still playing in select locations.

The "Spirited" sing-along version arrives in select theaters on Friday, December 16, 2022. Get your tickets fast, because the film will only be available for a limited time.