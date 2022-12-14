The Beauty And The Beast 30th Anniversary Special Will Honor Angela Lansbury

This past summer, Disney and ABC announced that they would be celebrating the beloved animated film "Beauty and the Beast" with a TV special produced by "Crazy Rich Asians," "In the Heights," and "Wicked" filmmaker Jon M. Chu and directed by the 2012 London Olympic Games opening ceremony director Hamish Hamilton. Rather than commemorate the ground-breaking feature's 30th anniversary (which was last year), the two-hour hybrid animated/live-action special will celebrate the anniversary of the movie's Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Regardless of the reason, the Disney renaissance favorite is definitely worth celebrating.

For the live-action portion of the event, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-nominated performer Josh Groban will step into the role of the Beast alongside R&B artist H.E.R. as Belle. Rounding out the cast will be Rita Moreno as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Allen Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, and Jon Jon Briones as Maurice. Plus, there will be cameos from Paige O'Hara, the voice of the animated Belle, and legendary songwriter Alan Menken.

Although, one original cast member that is unable to join is the late, great Angela Lansbury. The Irish-English actress known for her roles as Jessica Fletcher in "Murder, She Wrote," Mrs. Lovett in the original Broadway cast of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," and of course, the voice of Mrs. Potts in the 1991 House of Mouse animated musical being honored with this special passed peacefully away in October at the age of 96. However, according to Chu, just because the revered actress is gone doesn't mean that she will be forgotten.