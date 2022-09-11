ABC's Beauty And The Beast Special Finds Its Beast In Josh Groban

Though Groban is best known for his musical stylings, he has a history with screen and stage acting as well, debuting on Broadway in 2016 with the Tony-nominated, Tolstoy-inspired play "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812." He also has some history with "Beauty and the Beast." The singer contributed the original song "Evermore" to the soundtrack of 2017's live-action adaptation of the Disney classic, which I had honestly forgotten existed despite it starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson.

While Disney keeps introducing more and more live-action adaptations despite their wildly varied quality and success, it sounds like "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" will capitalize on fans' love of the original hand-drawn animation that made the Disney Renaissance-era 1991 film stand out, as press materials explain that "performances will be seamlessly woven through the original feature film" over the course of the two-hour special.

While more cast has yet to be announced, R&B musician H.E.R. will play Belle, while Joshua Henry (Aaron Burr in the original tour of "Hamilton") is Gaston. Meanwhile, legendary performer Rita Moreno will narrate the enchanting evening. It'll be interesting to see if this special reaches the heights of competitor NBC's recent tradition of live musicals, which has included a John Legend-led "Jesus Christ Superstar" and holiday renditions of "Annie" and "The Grinch." FOX, meanwhile, has also gotten in on the live musical game, most notably with 2016's "Grease Live!"

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" will air at 8pm EST on December 15, 2022 on ABC, and will be available on Disney+ the following day.