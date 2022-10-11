With Beauty And The Beast, Angela Lansbury Gave Disney Animation Its Most Beautiful Theme Song

For most people my age, I imagine our first encounter with the dearly departed Dame Angela Lansbury was as the voice of the kindly Mrs. Potts in Disney's 1991 masterpiece "Beauty and the Beast." Not only do I consider this film to be Disney's finest animated film, but I feel it to be the greatest animated picture of all time. It also would be jockeying for the top spot of the best movie musical of all time, including live-action films. This is due in large part of two people: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.

While their primary audience for the three Disney films they worked on –- "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Aladdin" -– were children, the songwriters didn't lower their standards for musical complexity, wit, or emotion to appease them. They trusted the stories and characters would be captivating enough for younger viewers that they could write detailed, gorgeously melodic ballads and not worry the kiddos would get antsy in the theater. Famously, producer Jeffrey Katzenberg tried to cut "Part of Your World" from "The Little Mermaid" for this very worry, and look how that song has lived on today.

Their greatest achievement in this regard is the Oscar-winning titular tune from "Beauty and the Beast," as performed by Angela Lansbury. The song is designed to be simple, but by Menken's own admission in the "Composing a Classic" DVD feature, it "was the hardest song to write in the whole movie." To crystallize the essence of love, change, and storytelling in less than three minutes required endless hours of work. But when you take that deceptively simple melody, have the sweet and disarmingly powerful Angela Lansbury perform it, and play it out over one of the most beautifully animated scenes of all time, you have a bonafide classic movie moment.