DC Finally Confirms That Tim Burton's Batman Shares A Universe With Richard Donner's Superman

When Richard Donner and Warner Bros. released "Superman" in 1978, interconnected cinematic comic book universes were but a twinkle in a geek's eye. Donner and his screenwriters were keen on Superman and Superman alone, placing the character in a world where no other superheroes exist. This made for a certain amount of narrative clarity, as mainstream film audiences weren't yet trained to accept kid-friendly crossovers and team-ups. In the past, on the hit TV series "Batman," the title character did have a notable team-up episode wherein Bruce Wayne (Adam West) was revealed to be old school chums with Britt Reid (Van Williams), a.k.a. the Green Hornet. In film, team-ups and crossovers were, at that time, reserved for Godzilla and for Universal monsters. Oh, and also for when Zatoichi met Yojimbo.

That same ethos was at play 11 years later when Tim Burton made his high-profile "Batman" feature film, a darker and weirder version of the character that stood as a counterpoint to the 1966 TV series. Burton's Gotham City was a strange, expressionistic place full of impossible spires and insanity-inducing architecture, a landscape that a Batman would seem comfortable in. Burton was clearly not interested in making a world that would accommodate both a Batman and a Superman.

Something uncanny happened in Joel Schumacher's 1995 sequel "Batman Forever," though. After taking in a newly orphaned Dick Grayson (Chris O'Donnell), Bruce Wayne (now Val Kilmer) had to convince the angry young man to stay at his home. Grayson, previously a circus performer, was to take to the road. Bruce casually steps up behind him and says, "The circus must be halfway to Metropolis by now."

Metropolis! Where Superman lives! A clue! A clue!