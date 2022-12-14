Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Is Returning With A Five-Issue Comic Book Miniseries Where Quark Gets A Corgi
Praise the prophets! "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" is coming back in comic format for a 30th anniversary celebration mini-series that features all of your favorite characters, from Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) to Morn (Mark Allan Shepherd). Comic publisher IDW announced that they will be releasing a five part comic series called "The Dog of War," launching in April 2023. "The Dog of War" will serve as a "lost episode" set during the events of the beloved 1990s series, following the crew of the space station Deep Space Nine as they contend with their newest resident: a purebred Welsh Corgi named Latinum that Quark (Armin Shimerman) has procured for one of his many smuggling clients. The corgi isn't all that it seems, however, and its presence aboard Deep Space Nine could signal disaster for the entire quadrant.
"The Dog of War" was written by "Star Wars: Dark Brotherhood" scribe Mike Chen, with art by "Star Trek" comics regular Angel Hernandez, and it will have several variant covers for fans to collect and enjoy, including a "Star Trek: Lower Decks" crossover cover and covers featuring schematics of Deep Space Nine. "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Dog of War" will be available in April 2023 wherever comic books are sold.
Quark's furry soft spot
While Ferengi bar-owner Quark isn't exactly known for being empathetic or soft-hearted, he does historically have a soft spot for anything small and fuzzy. When Tribbles overran the station in "Trials and Tribble-ations," he was actually pretty alright with it, given how cute and furry the little guys were. While he's obviously trying to make a profit by trading Latinum the Corgi, it's also pretty likely that he'll get at least somewhat attached to his new four-legged friend. The problem is that the Corgi also comes with a Borg component that was discovered by a team sent to uncover Cardassian technology during the station's reoccupation during the Dominion War. That means that the new series will have everything that makes "Deep Space Nine" so great, including some Ferengi shenanigans and some deep, dramatic content with poor Captain Sisko.
"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" has always been my favorite "Star Trek," and I can't wait to dive back into the wacky world of wormholes, Bajoran prophecies, Miles O'Brien (Colm Meaney) being tortured for no reason, and Ferengi wackiness. The standard cover depicts the crew gathered around the titular dog, and we can see Jake (Cirroc Lofton), Jadzia (Terry Farrell), Kira (Nana Visitor), Odo (René Auberjonois), and Miles all smiling at their new furry friend. Only Sisko and Worf (Michael Dorn) seem unimpressed, but that's not too surprising given both of their stern personalities. Chen also promises in the press release that fans will get to see more of Miles and Julian's (Alexander Siddig) holosuite adventures, which is music to my ears.
Collectible covers featuring everyone's favorite Ferengi
The first issue of the mini-series will debut in April, and there are some fun incentives for retailers and collectors, including variant editions. In addition to Cover A with art by series artist Angel Hernandez, there will also be a Cover B by artist Chris Fenogolio that features the cast of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" alongside animated versions of the Deep Space Nine crew, all decked out in their baseball holodeck episode best. (I, for one, would pay to see the 'Ritos play the Niners!) Cover C (not pictured) will feature art by "My Little Pony" artist Andy Price, and Price's alternate covers will all connect together over the five issues to create a diorama of "Deep Space Nine" characters with their doggy lookalikes. Retailer incentives include a black-and-white variant of Hernandez' cover and two Deep Space Nine schematic variants, with and without trade dress, for comic shops looking to find extra-special variants.
Whether you're a long-time "Deep Space Nine" nerd or you're just catching up with the chaos of the series after their "Lower Decks" crossover, this mini-series is going to be one to look out for.