Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Is Returning With A Five-Issue Comic Book Miniseries Where Quark Gets A Corgi

While Ferengi bar-owner Quark isn't exactly known for being empathetic or soft-hearted, he does historically have a soft spot for anything small and fuzzy. When Tribbles overran the station in "Trials and Tribble-ations," he was actually pretty alright with it, given how cute and furry the little guys were. While he's obviously trying to make a profit by trading Latinum the Corgi, it's also pretty likely that he'll get at least somewhat attached to his new four-legged friend. The problem is that the Corgi also comes with a Borg component that was discovered by a team sent to uncover Cardassian technology during the station's reoccupation during the Dominion War. That means that the new series will have everything that makes "Deep Space Nine" so great, including some Ferengi shenanigans and some deep, dramatic content with poor Captain Sisko.

IDW Comics

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" has always been my favorite "Star Trek," and I can't wait to dive back into the wacky world of wormholes, Bajoran prophecies, Miles O'Brien (Colm Meaney) being tortured for no reason, and Ferengi wackiness. The standard cover depicts the crew gathered around the titular dog, and we can see Jake (Cirroc Lofton), Jadzia (Terry Farrell), Kira (Nana Visitor), Odo (René Auberjonois), and Miles all smiling at their new furry friend. Only Sisko and Worf (Michael Dorn) seem unimpressed, but that's not too surprising given both of their stern personalities. Chen also promises in the press release that fans will get to see more of Miles and Julian's (Alexander Siddig) holosuite adventures, which is music to my ears.