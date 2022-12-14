The Whale Trailer: Brendan Fraser Is Sublime In Darren Aronofsky's New Movie

As this new trailer highlights, critics have been showering praise on Brendan Fraser's performance in "The Whale" left and right. /Film's own Chris Evangelista called it "the best performance the actor has ever given, and a reminder of what we've been missing during Fraser's acting pause." At the same time, Chris was much colder on the rest of the film, describing it as a "pale, and often cruel, imitation" of Darren Aronofsky's "The Wrestler" — a film that was also about a lonely dying man trying to rekindle ties with his daughter — that fancies itself as being far more empathetic to its lead character than it actually is.

Indeed, that's a pretty common refrain among reviews for "The Whale," which have been (perhaps unsurprisingly) rather polarizing so far. It's not that anyone doubts Fraser's sincerity when he talks about not wanting to play Charlie's obesity as a cheap joke and the great care he took to provide better representation for the fat community and real people living in bodies that have long been exploited by the movie and TV industry for juvenile comedy. But whether that's the case for the rest of the film around him, well, that really depends on who you ask.

"The Whale" is now playing in select theaters. It will expand nationwide on December 21, 2022.