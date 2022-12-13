The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Season 2: Release Date, Cast And More For The Returning Disney+ Series
Sing it with us, "You and me? We'll always be tight. Family every single day and niiiiiiiiight!" Get excited y'all, because "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is coming back for a second season. The series is a revival/sequel of the groundbreaking Disney Channel series, "The Proud Family," and had an incredible first season filled with impressive guest stars, moving storylines, and plenty of wonderful new characters to love. The series recently won "Outstanding Casting for An Animated Program" at the inaugural Children's & Family Emmy Awards, proving that "The Proud Family" is here to stay. The series is a coming-of-age family comedy centered on Penny Proud as she navigates the transitional years between childhood and adulthood, and all of the generational growing pains that come along with it.
With the second season just around the corner, here's everything we know, and more, to prepare for the return.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 release date and where you can watch it
As was the case with the debut season, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" season 2 will be available on Disney+, returning on February 1, 2023. The first season of the revival, as well as the original 52 episodes of the original "The Proud Family" series that aired on The Disney Channel from 2001 through 2005, are all available to stream on Disney+.
Interestingly, the first season of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will begin airing weekly on Disney Channel and Disney XD beginning January 2023, likely as a way to entice viewers to sign up for Disney+ to see the second season.
What season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will be about
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" season 2 will again focus on the titular family featuring Penny, parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, grandmother Suga Mama, her loyal pup Puff, the family's friends, and their community. Penny Proud continues to serve as the protagonist and main POV of the series, with help from her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, and Michael Collins.
While specific plotlines have yet to be released, season 2 promises to continue the show's legacy of telling "entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics." According to the official press release, some of the subjects explored this season include self-worth, interracial dating, and the Juneteenth holiday.
The cast of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
The cast of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is ridiculously stacked, with Disney+ releasing a featurette focusing on the stellar guest list. Legacy cast members reprising their roles from the original series and returning for season two are Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross, and Marcus T. Paulk as Myron.
Returning after season 1 of the revival series include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, EJ Johnson as Michael Collins, Asante Blackk as Kareem, Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins, Bresha Webb as CeCe, Aiden Dodson as BeBe, and voiceover legend Carlos Alazraqui as Puff. As far as the season 2 guest stars? Strap in, because Disney+ has given a laundry list of greats, many of which can be seen in the featurette above.
- Gabrielle Union ("L.A's Finest") as Talia Rouge
- Singer and producer Chance the Rapper as Darrius St. Vil
- Singer and songwriter Normani as Giselle
- Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton") as Kwame
- Anthony Anderson ("black-ish") as Ray Ray
- Olympic gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, and Laurie Hernandez as themselves
- Holly Robinson Peete ("21 Jump Street") as Dr. Lord
- Maury Povich ("Maury") as himself
- Storm Reid ("Euphoria") as Emily
- Courtney B. Vance ("Genius") as Merlin Kelly
- Liana Mendoza ("Hey, Mr. Postman!") as Singing Judge
The creative team of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
"The Proud Family" creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith returns for the second season, as does longtime executive producer Ralph Farquhar. Additionally, Calvin Brown, Jr. ("Moesha") serves as co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota ("Big Hero 6 The Series") as producer, Eastwood Wong ("Carmen Sandiego") as art director, and season 2 directors include Latoya Raveneau ("Rise Up, Sing Out"), Rudi Bloss ("DC Super Hero Girls") and Tara Nicole Whitaker ("Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure").
Kurt Farquhar, the producer, composer, and songwriter behind the original theme song (featuring Solange and Destiny's Child), has reimagined the memorable track for a new generation. The new theme, "You're Lucky I Let You Love Me," features Normani, Mariah Meshae, and Nkenge Kamau, for the upcoming season. Normani is also providing vocals on several original songs featured throughout the season. Farquhar serves as series music composer and songwriter, and Ashley Neumeister ("American Soul") is serving as music supervisor.