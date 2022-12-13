The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Season 2: Release Date, Cast And More For The Returning Disney+ Series

​​Sing it with us, "You and me? We'll always be tight. Family every single day and niiiiiiiiight!" Get excited y'all, because "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is coming back for a second season. The series is a revival/sequel of the groundbreaking Disney Channel series, "The Proud Family," and had an incredible first season filled with impressive guest stars, moving storylines, and plenty of wonderful new characters to love. The series recently won "Outstanding Casting for An Animated Program" at the inaugural Children's & Family Emmy Awards, proving that "The Proud Family" is here to stay. The series is a coming-of-age family comedy centered on Penny Proud as she navigates the transitional years between childhood and adulthood, and all of the generational growing pains that come along with it.

With the second season just around the corner, here's everything we know, and more, to prepare for the return.