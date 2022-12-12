Producer Jon Landau Has A Pretty Good Reason Why Alita: Battle Angel Hasn't Gotten A Sequel Yet

How much have you thought about a little movie called "Alita: Battle Angel"? Your answer to that question likely depends on the amount of time you spend online.

At the time, the Robert Rodriguez-directed blockbuster didn't exactly light the box office on fire, relying heavily upon international grosses to make up for a seeming lack of interest domestically — but never quite managing to make enough of a profit to offset the film's reported budget (which means it's likely even higher, in reality) of $170 million. Combined with the subsequent takeover of 20th Century Fox by Disney, prospects of a sequel to the film based on Yukito Kishiro's manga series "Battle Angel Alita" and starring Rosa Salazar as the impossibly wide-eyed lead have always appeared dim, at best. But simply look up the hashtag #AlitaArmy on Twitter and you're likely to find a deluge of fan-art, sequel demands, and other sorts of appreciation for the movie that all but came and went back in 2019.

Yet recently, after years of nothing but rumors and faint hopes, the release of another little indie called "Avatar: The Way of Water" has led to some encouraging news on that front. Now, we're hearing about why development on another "Alita" film has taken so long, especially after the rather bold choice to end the original movie on such a blatantly sequel-bait note. As it turns out, fans eager for more of Alita's adventures simply needed to trust the process and wait their turn after James Cameron finally got his long-delayed "Avatar" sequel(s) off the ground.