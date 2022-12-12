The Live-Action My Hero Academia Movie Is Heading To Netflix

"My Hero Academia" is one of the most popular manga and anime around often thought of as a successor to the "Big Three" of manga ("Naruto," "Bleach," and "One Piece"). The manga is consistently on top sales lists, and the anime remains as popular as ever even after six seasons.

It is easy to see why. The story, originally created by Kōhei Horikoshi, brings the best tropes of a shonen action manga into the world of comic book superheroes, taking inspiration from classic Marvel comics, especially "Spider-Man" ones. "My Hero Academia" takes place in a world where 80% population has some kind of superpower, or "quirk." We focus on Midoriya Izuku, a kid born without powers, but who yearns more than anything to follow in the footsteps of Japan's greatest hero, All Might (essentially the show's answer to Superman and Captain America). When he is accepted into a prestigious academy for superheroes, he decides to become the number one hero, and the symbol for justice, no matter how much work it takes.

The anime, now in its sixth season, is an absolute must-watch. Adapting one of the most popular arcs from the manga, it is riveting, thrilling, and even scary at times. This is one of the most popular, and one of the best anime and manga of the moment, so of course, Hollywood has to announce something dumb and unnecessary. Something like its previously announced live-action adaptation now heading to Netflix.