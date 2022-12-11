A Christmas Carol Gets A Gruesome Twist In SNL Sketch Starring Martin Short As Scrooge

At the rate that adaptations of "A Christmas Carol" are made, there will likely come a time in every aging Hollywood actor's life when they're called upon to play Ebenezer Scrooge, whether in film or on TV. As a live show with a season that spans Halloween, Christmas, and Easter — among other holidays — "Saturday Night Live" is just as willing as Hollywood to go back to the "A Christmas Carol" well. In just the last decade, SNL has put out both 2013's "A Christmas Past" and 2017's "Scrudge." On the latest episode, co-host Martin Short, who has already graced our screens as Christmas icon Jack Frost in 2006's "The Santa Clause 3," summoned his holiday spirit again to helm the role of Scrooge for the sketch show's latest interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic novel.

The pre-taped sketch drops us in what should be the most lighthearted and cheerful moments of the "A Christmas Carol" tale, with Martin Short bringing the full effort and energy that he does to any role. After a restless night of sleep, the affluent Scrooge has finally seen the error in his animosity towards Christmas and has emerged from his sleeping quarters to announce his reformation to the streets of London in a scene that is tonally reminiscent of Scrooge's surprise cameo in 2007's "Hot Rod."

From there, the sketch takes a dark twisted turn. Scrooge may be a changed man, but he still lacks the courtesy to come down from his ivory tower. As he showers the paupers of London with golden coins, things do not exactly go as planned. Check out SNL's latest "A Christmas Carol" sketch below.