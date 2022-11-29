Saturday Night Live Sets Steve Martin And Martin Short As December Co-Hosts (Austin Butler Gets An Episode Too)
"Saturday Night Live" will be giving us quite the Christmas gift in December. The late night sketch comedy series has announced the hosts for the last two episodes of 2022. One of them will have you jumping for joy, and the other isn't bad either!
Previously, NBC announced that "Nope" star Keke Palmer would be kicking off December by hosting for the first time on December 3. But now they've given us the even more thrilling news that "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars and longtime comedy cohorts Steve Martin and Martin Short will be co-hosting on December 10. After that, the last episode before Christmas, which will be the final episode of the year on December 17, will be hosted by rising star Austin Butler, who made waves this year by playing the titular role in "Elvis."
Steve Martin and Martin Short
Steve Martin and Martin Short will take the stage in Studio 8H together with musical guest Brandi Carlile. While Steve Martin is one of the most frequent guests that "SNL" has ever had, having previously hosted the series 15 times, Martin Short has only hosted a few times. However, the two previously co-hosted "SNL" back in December of 1986, where they were also joined by "Three Amigos" co-star Chevy Chase. Since then, the two have appeared together as special guests a handful of times, as well as other instances on their own. Steve Martin most recently stopped by in May of 2022 while Martin Short last appeared in December 2021.
Bringing these two stars together to host "SNL" will surely make for big ratings and even bigger laughs. Not only has their streaming series "Only Murders in the Building" been quite the hit, which makes us hope Selena Gomez will also make a cameo appearance, but they're also bona fide comedy legends. Their co-hosting gig comes just as the two are about to resume their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" concert tour in 2023. We can't wait to see what they bring to "SNL" together.
Austin Butler
Meanwhile, Austin Butler has been garnering plenty acclaim on his own with his breakthrough performance in "Elvis." The rising star is getting a fair amount of awards buzz, and much like Keke Palmer, he's exactly the kind of young talent that "SNL" likes to bring in for some sketch comedy. It's a good bet that "SNL" will try to have some fun with his Elvis performance, since they've frequently parodied movies starring the host before. But more importantly, this will be a chance for Butler to show his comedic chops alongside his dramatic acting skills.
Butler will be joined by musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Be sure to come back after new episodes of "Saturday Night Live" for our review and recap, and stay tuned to "The Ten to One Podcast" for even more thorough breakdowns by yours truly.