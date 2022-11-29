Saturday Night Live Sets Steve Martin And Martin Short As December Co-Hosts (Austin Butler Gets An Episode Too)

Steve Martin and Martin Short will take the stage in Studio 8H together with musical guest Brandi Carlile. While Steve Martin is one of the most frequent guests that "SNL" has ever had, having previously hosted the series 15 times, Martin Short has only hosted a few times. However, the two previously co-hosted "SNL" back in December of 1986, where they were also joined by "Three Amigos" co-star Chevy Chase. Since then, the two have appeared together as special guests a handful of times, as well as other instances on their own. Steve Martin most recently stopped by in May of 2022 while Martin Short last appeared in December 2021.

Bringing these two stars together to host "SNL" will surely make for big ratings and even bigger laughs. Not only has their streaming series "Only Murders in the Building" been quite the hit, which makes us hope Selena Gomez will also make a cameo appearance, but they're also bona fide comedy legends. Their co-hosting gig comes just as the two are about to resume their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" concert tour in 2023. We can't wait to see what they bring to "SNL" together.