Helen Slayton-Hughes, Who Played Ethel Beavers In Parks And Recreation, Has Died At 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes, a prolific actor with television roles spanning several decades, has died at the age of 92. The news was first officially reported via her Facebook page, where her family revealed that the actor had died on Wednesday. Slayton-Hughes had roles in more than 200 films and television shows, with short stints on "Nash Bridges," "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers," "Arrested Development," and more, but she was perhaps best known for her breakout role on "Parks and Recreation," where she played the feisty, hilariously horny court stenographer Ethel Beavers. Ethel was a fun character, a pretty basic spin on the foul-mouthed old lady trope, but Slayton-Hughes used her comedy chops to make the character something more. She imbued Ethel with a permanent punk-rock sass that's impossible to fake. Ethel ruled so much that April (Aubrey Plaza) and Andy (Chris Pratt) adopted her as their grandma, and that's all because of the perfect performance of Slayton-Hughes.

Slayton-Hughes impressed the folks at "Parks and Recreation" so much with her character that she continued to be written into new episodes, for a total 11 appearances in all over the show's seven seasons. The role got her enough attention that she started showing up in all kinds of TV comedies, from "Brooklyn 99" to "Fresh Off the Boat." Her final role was as Victoria in the Netflix horror-comedy "The Curse of Bridge Hollow."