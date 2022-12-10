Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Will Premiere In April 2023, But You Can See It On The Big Screen First

Look out, demon scum! (Present company excluded, of course.) "Demon Slayer" is gearing up for 2023 with a new promotional reel announcing that season 3, aka "Swordsmith Village Arc," will premiere with a one-hour TV special in April 2023. But if you can't wait until then, "Demon Slayer" is going on a theatrical world tour with screenings of the final two episodes coupled with the first episode of season 3.

The box office has struggled to get back to its former glory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with theatrical windows shortened and both studios and audiences pivoting to streaming movies rather than seeing them on the big screen. But the softening of the box office has only highlighted the fact that tie-in movies for anime shows are serious contenders. In August, "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" debuted at #1 in the U.S. with a $20.1 million opening, and "One Piece Film: Red" came close to toppling "Black Adam" when it debuted with $9.3 million in ticket sales.

"Demon Slayer," meanwhile, emerged as a box office champion with the staggering $506 million worldwide gross of tie-in film "Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train" making it the highest-grossing anime film of all time, as well as Japan's highest-grossing film of all time. Since the anime series (based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge) debuted in 2019 its popularity has skyrocketed; in 2021, it was the most-streamed anime in Japan according to GEM Partners (via Anime Galaxy). With fans around the world breathlessly waiting for Tanjiro's next adventure, "Demon Slayer" is set to return with a lot of fanfare in 2023.