Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer: Tanjiro Gets Yet Another Sword He'll Probably Break

"Demon Slayer" is arguably one of the most surprising success stories in anime in quite a while. While the manga was not a failure by any means, it quickly jumped to the top of the bestsellers list when the anime adaptation. The anime is so popular that it became a box office juggernaut, and made protagonists Tanjiro and Nezuko two of the most popular anime characters ever.

This show is everywhere, both in Japan and abroad, and it's easy to see why. The story of "Demon Slayer" is simple and doesn't deviate much from the traditional hero's journey that makes the "battle shonen" genre so popular. We follow a young boy who has to fight and gain powers through friendship and perseverance to achieve a goal, but "Demon Slayer" is infused with enough heart that even the smallest fight carries a heavy emotional weight. Then there's ufotable's animation, which somehow continues to be better and better with each season, redefining what can be done on a TV budget and format.

After wrapping up its second season (no, the TV version of the movie doesn't count) earlier this year, we finally have some brand new footage of the upcoming third season of the show, dubbed "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc."