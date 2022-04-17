Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer: Tanjiro Gets Yet Another Sword He'll Probably Break
"Demon Slayer" is arguably one of the most surprising success stories in anime in quite a while. While the manga was not a failure by any means, it quickly jumped to the top of the bestsellers list when the anime adaptation. The anime is so popular that it became a box office juggernaut, and made protagonists Tanjiro and Nezuko two of the most popular anime characters ever.
This show is everywhere, both in Japan and abroad, and it's easy to see why. The story of "Demon Slayer" is simple and doesn't deviate much from the traditional hero's journey that makes the "battle shonen" genre so popular. We follow a young boy who has to fight and gain powers through friendship and perseverance to achieve a goal, but "Demon Slayer" is infused with enough heart that even the smallest fight carries a heavy emotional weight. Then there's ufotable's animation, which somehow continues to be better and better with each season, redefining what can be done on a TV budget and format.
After wrapping up its second season (no, the TV version of the movie doesn't count) earlier this year, we finally have some brand new footage of the upcoming third season of the show, dubbed "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc."
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc trailer
The trailer shows rather little, focusing more on reminding us of past adventures and what has mattered so far: Tanjiro's bond with Nezuko, Zenitsu only being cool when he's sleepwalking, Rengoku having the purest of hearts, and the incredible technicolor explosion that was the Tengen vs. Gyutaro fight from last season.
Of course, this wouldn't be much of a trailer without some new footage. We see Tanjiro getting a flashy new sword after breaking yet another one at the end of the previous season. Of course, the only man capable of making him a new sword is Haganezuka, and after three broken swords, he is royally mad at the young demon slayer. "Swordsmith Village Arc" will once again pair up Tanjiro with a powerful Hashira slayer, this time the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, while fighting a new demon threat.
Though we don't know how long the next season of "Demon Slayer" will be, we know we are nearing the end. Though incredibly popular, the manga is rather short compared to similar shonen anime, and we only have one more arc after this before the aptly titled "Final Battle Arc."
There is no release date yet for "Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc," but you can stream the previous seasons on Crunchyroll and Funimation.