Picard Season 3 Offers A New Look At Silver Fox Worf Reuniting With His Old Captain

Michael Dorn will finally reprise his classic role as Worf in season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard." While none can escape the inevitable crawl of time, as "Star Trek: Picard" makes a point of emphasizing, the years certainly seem to have been kind to Picard's old Klingon friend. Dressed in his familiar cultural clothing and carrying some well-groomed eyebrows that would put Spock himself to shame, the above image comes courtesy of TVLine and depicts the long-awaited reunion between the two former USS Enterprise-D crewmembers. But as much as certain things may remain the same, others have changed considerably over the decades.

For instance, as revealed during the New York Comic-Con panel earlier in 2022, the typically battle-ready Worf shockingly stated, "I now prefer pacifism to combat." As much as nostalgia rules the day with these sorts of legacy character appearances, it wouldn't be very dramatic if every character behaved exactly the same way that they did the last time we saw them. As Dorn succinctly put it:

"Worf is on a journey. He's always been on a journey, and I was very fortunate that the producers incorporated both of our ideas about where he was going to go. There's a lot of things that I wanted to keep, and a lot of things that they actually convinced me to change about him. And I think that we will recognize a lot of Worf, and we won't recognize a lot of Worf. Which is wonderful, I love that as an actor."

In addition to Worf, Picard will be joined by LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. "Star Trek: Picard" season 3 debuts Thursday, February 16, 2023 on Paramount+.