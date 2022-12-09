Picard Season 3 Offers A New Look At Silver Fox Worf Reuniting With His Old Captain
In no time at all, "Star Trek: Picard" has become a greatest hits compilation and a grand, nostalgic get-together. Initially greenlit as a sequel/spin-off series focused on the now-retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in his later years, subsequent seasons have steadily brought in more and more of the remaining cast from "The Next Generation," which originally aired on CBS in the late '80s until the early '90s. The show first two seasons found room for Brent Spiner's fan-favorite android, Data, John de Lancie's troublemaking Q, and even Wil Wheaton's Wesley Crusher (along with "Star Trek: Voyager" star Jeri Ryan as the former Borg drone Seven of Nine), but that was nothing compared to the family reunion that season 3 has turned into.
As revealed earlier this year in the season 3 trailer, Picard will now be joined by practically his entire USS. Enterprise-D crew. Chief among them, of course, will be the lovable chief security officer Worf, portrayed by Michael Dorn in countless strong performances alternating between the Klingon's usual stoicism and his inherently fiery temper. Now grown much older and wiser over the intervening years, a new look at the white-haired Worf and his next meeting with his old captain in "Star Trek: Picard" has just been released. Needless to say, the silver fox style has truly never looked so good. Check it out below!
A meeting of minds
Michael Dorn will finally reprise his classic role as Worf in season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard." While none can escape the inevitable crawl of time, as "Star Trek: Picard" makes a point of emphasizing, the years certainly seem to have been kind to Picard's old Klingon friend. Dressed in his familiar cultural clothing and carrying some well-groomed eyebrows that would put Spock himself to shame, the above image comes courtesy of TVLine and depicts the long-awaited reunion between the two former USS Enterprise-D crewmembers. But as much as certain things may remain the same, others have changed considerably over the decades.
For instance, as revealed during the New York Comic-Con panel earlier in 2022, the typically battle-ready Worf shockingly stated, "I now prefer pacifism to combat." As much as nostalgia rules the day with these sorts of legacy character appearances, it wouldn't be very dramatic if every character behaved exactly the same way that they did the last time we saw them. As Dorn succinctly put it:
"Worf is on a journey. He's always been on a journey, and I was very fortunate that the producers incorporated both of our ideas about where he was going to go. There's a lot of things that I wanted to keep, and a lot of things that they actually convinced me to change about him. And I think that we will recognize a lot of Worf, and we won't recognize a lot of Worf. Which is wonderful, I love that as an actor."
In addition to Worf, Picard will be joined by LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. "Star Trek: Picard" season 3 debuts Thursday, February 16, 2023 on Paramount+.