Remo Williams Will Finally Continue His Adventures In A TV Series

In 1985, the late Fred Ward starred in a pulpy action movie called "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins," about a Brooklyn cop and Vietnam vet, who has his death faked and his face surgically altered to become a martial artist and government assassin. Based on the long-running "Destroyer" series of books by Warren Murphy and Richard Sapir, the film was meant to jumpstart a new franchise, with its title suggesting that Remo, like Batman, was just beginning his screen adventures and would enjoy many more of them.

Alas, "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins" opened at #4 at the box office, to lackluster reviews. An official sequel never materialized, which left Remo's exploits confined to the status of a cult favorite until now. His remaining adventures have instead played out in over 150 novels—and one abortive TV series that never made it past the pilot episode in 1988.

Good news, though, Remo Williams fans: your fervent prayers (or casual wishes) for another chance at a TV series have been answered. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Television has landed the rights to Murphy and Sapir's "Destroyer" books, with Gordon Smith set to be the executive producer and writer for a new Remo Williams series.

Smith's name might be known to "Better Call Saul" fans. Starting as a production assistant on "Breaking Bad," he worked his way up to the role of a staff writer and eventually a producer and director on the recently ended spin-off, becoming part of its brain trust with co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. The first "Better Call Saul" episode Smith wrote, "Five-O," was nominated for an Emmy Award, and he was also nominated for the episode "Gloves Off," before winning in season 3 for "Chicanery."