Paul T. Goldman Trailer: Borat Sequel Director's Bizarre New Meta Project Is Over 10 Years In The Making

Jason Woliner first encountered Paul T. Goldman, an apparently real-life person, on Twitter back in 2012. Goldman tweeted at Woliner (as well as hundreds of other personalities on the social media site) about a book and a screenplay he had written. Woliner describes the tale as being "about how he'd been the victim of a shocking betrayal that led to a transformation 'from wimp to warrior' and set him on a mission to bring down an (alleged) international crime ring."

Well, Woliner bought the book, and he was instantly reminded by documentary subjects like Mark Borchardt from "American Movie" and Timothy Treadwell from "Grizzly Man." So he started following around this "middle-aged, nebbishy guy" and the series we're about to see is the "culmination of over a decade of shooting." As you can see in the trailer, there's plenty of documentary footage following Goldman, but the series gets truly meta when there are dramatized scenes based on Goldman's story that the man actually acts out himself. And that's before we get to the behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the Peacock show surrounding the documentary and dramatizations.

In a statement released by Peacock to announce the series, Woliner assures the audience that "it'll make sense when you watch it." For now, we'll have to be satisfied with Woliner saying this was his way of "taking a camera inside this very unique person's brain."