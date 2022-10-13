Cinema's Greatest Best Friend Mike Schank From American Movie Has Died

Mike Schank, a tremendously gifted guitarist who gained millions of admirers as the preternaturally unfazed friend of passionate low-budget filmmaker Mike Borchardt in Chris Smith's documentary "American Movie," has died at the age of 56.

Smith's film took art houses by storm in 1999, and its enthusiastic reception came freighted with more than a tinge of guilt. Schank and Borchardt were Milwaukee eccentrics trying to complete a handmade horror movie. I vividly remember watching the documentary at New York City's Film Forum and wincing at the uproarious laughter generated by Borchardt's pained direction of his elderly Uncle Bill (whose financial investment is the only reason he's anywhere close to completing the shoot). It was, undeniably, funny. But anyone who's ever tried to muscle through an underfunded shoot had to identify with Borchardt's frantic direction. He knew what he needed, and he fervently believed he could get it out of Bill.

As Borchardt fights to get his film in the can, Schank unwaveringly stands behind him, often hoisting a boom microphone, but, most importantly, showing up every day the director can set aside time to shoot. Schank is there. He is guaranteed. And why is that? Because Borchardt is his friend, and to stay at home would be a betrayal.