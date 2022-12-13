The Velvet Underground: Todd Haynes On His Approach To The Doc And What The Music Means To Him [Exclusive Interview]

I love that answer. Whether you make a biopic or a documentary, it's not a typical one. "The Velvet Underground" is unique and experimental, like the band. Like the VU did with music, the film pushes the boundaries of what we think a rock doc can accomplish. Can you speak a little bit about your approach to telling this story?

Sure. I was asked if I would be interested in doing a documentary, which I'd never done before, about The Velvet Underground. And it was an immediate yes. But I knew that by saying yes to that, that who they are as a band and as an idea, and then the reality of the fact that there's no footage of that band in the traditional sense that we think of bands, and particularly in rock docs being filmed, and having promotional materials and having live concerts and all of that stuff that goes along with materials associated with music, didn't exist with The Velvet Underground.

But what did is that they were part of the art cinema of Andy Warhol. And so just by that very distinction, they occupied a place that no other band could ever occupy and the kind of images that we associate with them. Also, incredible photo archives of just amazing photographers' work that explored the Factory years and the '60s. But I knew that the film would need to be different from other rock documentaries in two distinct ways that got me very, very excited about this project.

The first was that it should just look and feel like nothing else, and that it should be driven by the images that were coming out and that were surrounding this band and, in many ways, almost produced this band from avant-garde filmmakers and avant-garde art makers in the 1960s. And how much that was a cross-pollination of not only different artists being exposed to each other's work, but also a multimedia yearning to break down the boundaries between genres of art and have artists start making films and filmmakers start going to happenings and live events, and dancers and poets and everybody mixing up and meeting up.

So that was all there. I wanted the film to feel like you were literally feeling that at a visceral level visually. The avant-garde cinema that we would use as a set or tapestry to telling the story, would almost be leading the experience over and above the testimonials and the narrative storytelling of interviewees or whatever. And I wanted it to only be people who were there. So I would at least have that as a bracket of, this would be about people who were there. Obviously, the surviving members of the band, but anybody who witnessed it in real time.

Then the other thing I was really interested in bringing to it was a real consciousness about a kind of queer sensibility that existed in this very unique, pre-Stonewall, almost undefinable moment in counterculture that was epitomized by The Factory and Andy Warhol, but permeated a lot of the arts. And even if some of the members of The Velvet Underground weren't necessarily all what we would call gay, they identified with a kind of transgressive relationship to heteronormativity, a sense of being outsiders, a sense of wanting to be around drag queens and queer people and go out with these people at night and do what they did and take the drugs they were taking, and really find the likenesses between this sensibility.

And you see how different that sensibility really was when they went to the West Coast. That particular kind of edgy, urban queerness wasn't really being exhibited in the '60s counterculture on the West Coast the way it was in New York City and other places on the East Coast. So those elements I just wanted to bring together in how to tell the story, because I felt that they were so seminal to this music, and things that we forget about with this band.

