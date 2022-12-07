Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer: The Incredible Animated Series Is Almost Back

"Star Wars" is seldom as good and innovative as it is in animation. Sure, "Andor" is absolutely fantastic, but the animated projects in the franchise have time and time again challenged not only what a "Star Wars" story could be, but how it can look.

There was Genndy Tartakovsky's 2D-animated "Star Wars: Clone Wars," which gave us the best action scenes in the entire franchise, and the final season of the 3D "The Clone Wars," which was not only visually stunning, but improved the prequels in virtually every way. Even "Star Wars: Visions" gave us gorgeous visuals and a collection of original and inventive stories set in the galaxy far, far away.

The "Star Wars" animated projects usually push the boundaries of George Lucas' original vision by taking advantage of the malleability of the animation medium, and "The Bad Batch" is no exception. The sequel to "The Clone Wars" is one of the most stunning things the franchise has done, bringing live-action-style cinematography to stylized animation, all while presenting a compelling story of fellowship set in the darkest part of the franchise timeline.

The show takes place shortly after the execution of Order 66 and the establishment of the Galactic Empire, and we follow the titular Bad Batch, also known as Clone Force 99, an elite commando unit of clones each with a genetic mutation. The show tracks them as they journey through a galaxy descending steadily into chaos, as they see their brethren slowly replaced by conscription soldiers, while the republic they fought for becomes the very enemy they fight against.

Disney+ just released a surprise new trailer for season 2 of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," which expands on the previous teaser trailer and gives us our best look yet at the story of the next season.