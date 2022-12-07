The Pale Blue Eye Trailer: A Murder Mystery Worthy Of Edgar Allan Poe Himself

At first glance, one of the most exciting things about "The Pale Blue Eye" is that it feels like a fictional tale worthy of Edgar Allan Poe. The writer was prolific with gothic horror literature and mysteries (he practically invented the detective fiction genre), and the tone of this film feels like it was pulled directly from one of his own stories. Visually, the darkness appears to engulf this tale, which is exactly how any Poe story should be represented. The viewer also gets the sense that there is something much darker at play within this story, which is equally as important to a Poe story. It might be too early to tell, but this historical fiction piece might just be exactly what fans of the legendary author may have always wanted in a modern adaptation of his actual work. The blueprint, if you will.

Alongside Bale and Melling, "The X-Files" alum Gillian Anderson, "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Lucy Boynton, "Antichrist" star Charlotte Gainsbourg, "Empire of Light" star Toby Jones, "Secrets & Lies" star Timothy Spall, legendary actor Robert Duvall, and "The White Lotus" season 1 alum Fred Hechinger round out the film's supporting cast. The film is directed by Scott Cooper, who also penned the script based on the 2003 novel of the same name by American author Louis Bayard.

"The Pale Blue Eye" will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix in the United States on January 6, 2023, after a limited theatrical run beginning on December 23, 2022.