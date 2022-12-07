The Big Idea Stephen Lang Brought To Avatar: The Way Of Water

The long-awaited arrival of James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will see the return of Pandora and the characters that inhabit it on the big screen. Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch was a highlight in the original film, a badass villain that represented the worst that the military-industrial complex has to offer. Although Quaritch met his demise last time around, he will make his return in the sequel. Well, at least most of him. The complex nature of the character is set to be explored in "The Way of Water," and Lang brought his own ideas to the table.

In "The Way of Water," Quaritch's resurrection is not as simple as it seems. After getting shot by a bunch of Na'vi-sized arrows during the final battle, his body was too far gone for resuscitation. Fortunately for Quaritch, new technology created by the Resources Development Administration now allows for his consciousness to be uploaded into an avatar. However, the Quaritch we saw at the end of the first film may not all be present in his new and improved body. There is a moment in the upcoming sequel that apparently speaks to that dissociation, one that Lang directly contributed to.

Be warned: if you want to go in blind not knowing anything about the character, turn away now. Some minor spoilers follow.