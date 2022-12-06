The Great British Baking Show Host Matt Lucas Is Exiting The Series

Matt Lucas ("Little Britain," "Doctor Who") replaced host Sandi Toksvig when she left the series in early 2020. It's no dig against Lucas to say that Toksvig was a better fit — Lucas is fantastic, but Toksvig and Noel Fielding had very different styles of comedy, and they complimented each other beautifully. The focus was also more on the bakers than the skits with the hosts back then.

This may be a function of some of the subtle changes in the series that caused fans to complain on social media. This season, which recently had its finale on Netflix, had harder bakes, less time to perfect them, and lots of challenges that didn't involve a whole lot of actual baking.

As a big fan of "The Great British Baking Show" since it first aired — and by big fan, I mean I was looking up clones of the show in other countries and watching "Junior Baking Show" in the off-season — I've loved it to varying degrees in every form, from when Mary Berry was a host before Prue Leith, when hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins had their saucy double entendres, to the end of the current season. I'm sure they'll find someone wonderful to replace Lucas. They always do. I just hope that the show goes back to focusing on the lovely contestants who are competing for nothing more than a cake plate and a bouquet of flowers. There is such a sense of joy to this series, where everyone helps each other out and stays friends after the cameras roll.

Someone should call Claudia Winkleman ("Strictly Come Dancing"), who hosted "Best Home Cook" with Mary Berry after she left "The Great British Baking Show." She's an absolute riot.

"The Great British Baking Show" is streaming on Netflix.