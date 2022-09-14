The Great British Baking Show Season 10 Trailer: Paul Hollywood Looks Into Your Soul Again

Get out those aprons and vow never to have a soggy bottom. It's time once again for "The Great British Baking Show." Season 10 is heading to Netflix in mere days, with new episodes every Friday. The tent is up, a new batch of bakers has been chosen, and Paul Hollywood has practiced his death stare.

If you've somehow managed to miss this series, you are in for a treat. It is the most soothing thing on TV right now. A bunch of amateur bakers with jobs outside of the cooking industry are chosen to compete against each other in a sun-filled white tent on the grounds of a lovely British estate.

The bakers are given three challenges each week. First, they have to create an assigned item with their own spin (flavor?) in the signature challenge, which they can practice at home. Next, they get a recipe, often for something they've never seen or heard of before in the technical challenge. The recipe is very often incomplete, so they have to rely on their knowledge to figure it out. In the third challenge, which is called the showstopper, they have to create something elaborate, which they can practice at home, like a bread sculpture or an illusion cake.

Sounds like any other cooking show, right? You could not be more wrong. In addition to their baking skills, these contestants from all over the United Kingdom are clearly chosen for their kindness and likability. The fact that this is a contest all falls away the second anyone has a problem. Every baker is willing to help each other, even if that means their own offering doesn't win. I don't know what magical place these bakers come from, but I want to live there very much.