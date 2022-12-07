Nanny Actor Sinqua Walls On Showing Up And Advancing Untold Narratives [Exclusive Interview]

How did the project first find you? Do you remember the gut reaction you had after first reading the script?

The process of the project first finding me was very organic. At first, I got a call from my agent saying that there was a script that she had really appreciated and fell in love with, and that I should read it and give her my thoughts. She was like, "If you enjoy it, then there's a future conversation with you and the filmmaker, Nikyatu [Jusu]." So I read it just naturally, just off of the recommendation of someone whose words I respect deeply. I read it and fell in love with the script, fell in love with the story, fell in love with the words, fell in love with the character.

The next step was meeting with Nikyatu. And then I fell in love with her and I was like, "Wow, she's so thoughtful. She's so specific, she's so real and she's so nuanced." And she had done a great job of really being able to articulate not only the horrific elements, but also the naturalistic elements of the story. And I was like, "You know what? Even if I'm not in it, I'm going to watch it." Obviously I was hoping it was going to be me, but either way, when I know I'd watch regardless and support someone else that I know, it's a great piece of material. And thankfully, Nikyatu thought it was me. So it was all good.

Your role in the film is very much this breath of fresh air in the midst of so much tension and terror, which is so important for such a heavy film. What was it like building that chemistry with Anna?

That was, I think — and I always say this — it's the testament to Anna more than it even is a testament to me. I think Anna came in with such a graciousness and an openness and an ability to transition from those darker moments to being in those light-filled moments. As an actress, she gave herself the license to do so, and she did it seamlessly. There were times when I came in midway through the day and they had just filmed a very heavy scene in the apartment and she would transition so quickly to being able to share the space with Malik. We were able to find that each and every time. So we made a commitment to each other of always wanting to, essentially, not leave each other behind in a scene and just make sure that we were just present for one another. And like I said, she showed up with that heart each and every time, open, and had the ability to transition. Really, I have a debt of gratitude to her for it.