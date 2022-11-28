Nanny Director Nikyatu Jusu Harnesses Horror For The Black Final Girls [Exclusive Interview]

At the beginning of the year, "Nanny" was recognized with this huge honor. That, in turn, created this watershed opportunity for the film. How do you feel about it all now at the end of the year, and how has it informed your moves as a filmmaker?

Oh, my God. Sundance has been so good to me. They really just set the tone at the top of the year in terms of ushering me into the pearly gates. Had we not won the Grand Jury Prize, I think my year would've looked very different.

I'm really indebted to Michelle Satter, who leads all of the development programs at Sundance. They've become my surrogate family. I really am immersed in that community. It's been really affirming and validating, in terms of my trajectory, because I've been grinding for a really long time. But they set the tone and they made it undeniable that the industry has to pay attention to me. [Laughs] They have no choice at this point.

I feel some of the reviews this year have been ... Some people, you can tell if they feel they're being held at gunpoint to review the film. But it's good, because people have to be forced to review films that they typically would've overlooked — but they had to pay attention to some of us this year. I've been really thankful for that.

It reminded me a lot of when "Ganja & Hess" came out—

Ooh!

So many critics were like, "I don't get it."

Lyv, they gave me a heads up for my second interview today that I have to talk about my five favorite films. I hate lists, because we change every second. My five favorite films from second to second is five different films. But "Ganja & Hess" is one that I'm debating whether to mention. Bill Gunn, just reading through his interviews has been also really affirming, because he navigated almost exactly the same thing that I'm navigating now.

You've spoken a lot about the pitfalls of relying on these institutions that may or may not give worthy creators their due. I feel it's such an exercise in patience and trust. Not in the system, per se, but in yourself, in what you've built and what you're manifesting.

That's true. I agree with that.