Glass Onion Composer Nathan Johnson On Making The Knives Out Sequel's Score 'A Lot Bigger' [Exclusive Interview]

Your last project was "Nightmare Alley," where you worked with Guillermo del Toro. What experiences did you take from that noir thriller into your composition/scoring process for "Glass Onion?"

I mean, [del Toro] would come over to my studio every week. It was just such an amazing process, and he is such an empathetic filmmaker and so smart. So yeah, just every day getting to sit with him was little wisdom bombs that he would drop. But yeah, in terms of the films, they're very different films and very different scores. "Nightmare Alley" did a specific thing where one character at the center didn't change, and the score was about underlying that refusal to change.

Whereas "Glass Onion," the whole movie is about change, and it's not only in individual characters, but seeing things from different perspectives. So yeah, in my mind, they feel about as different stylistically as they could be.

"Brick" is one of my all-time favorite films, and a big part of it has to do with the score and the unconventional methods you used to compose it. What did you find most rewarding when making the score for that film?

Well, thank you, first of all. I mean, "Brick," I feel like, at one level, I had no idea what I was doing and didn't know what I didn't know. As I said, we are making the whole thing in our bedrooms. There was a very low budget. But I think that one of the things about any kind of art making I love is this idea of restrictions. When you're growing up, you think, "Oh, if I had all the unlimited resources, just wait until you see what I can do."

But restrictions are ... as we know, as anyone knows who does this, whether it's writing for a deadline or coming up with something with limited resources, or restricting the instrumentation you're going to use, all of those things act as a way to constrain the canvas that you're working on, essentially. You don't want an undefined canvas.

So with "Brick," that meant we were playing tune wine glasses instead of using a string section or hammering on filing cabinets in the hallway instead of tympany drums. And I remember when Rian got to the dub stage, they said, "Wow, it sounds like there were real instruments in this." And we didn't even know, but in low-budget movies, most of the scores at that time were just being made with samples.

But it felt rewarding to use what is at hand, and that's something I always talk to young artists when they're starting about is, don't wait until you think, "I need this before I can make my masterpiece." Just start now. And that is the thing that draws people to your work. And then maybe next time they say, "Okay, do this, but on a bit of a bigger stage."