Champions Trailer: Woody Harrelson Coaches A Team Of Basketball Players With Intellectual Disabilities

Director Bobby Farrelly is re-teaming with his old "Kingpin" star, Woody Harrelson, for "Champions," a new comedy about a guy who becomes the court-ordered coach for a team of basketball players with intellectual disabilities.

In addition to "Kingpin," Farrelly, as one-half of the Farrelly brothers, co-wrote and/or co-directed such films as "Dumb and Dumber," "There's Something About Mary," "Me, Myself & Irene," and "Shallow Hal." Since the sequel "Dumb and Dumber To" in 2014, he and his brother have embarked on separate directorial paths, with Peter Farrelly helming "Green Book" and, more recently, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever."

For his part, not counting various TV projects, Bobby Farrelly is making his solo directorial debut with "Champions." The movie is billed as a "hilarious and heartwarming story," and it's tough to know, just based on the two-minute trailer below, whether it has its heart in the right place and is meant to be a step forward in terms of representation for the intellectually disabled, or whether it's just using them in a misguided attempt at humor that could be construed as punching down. Maybe two things can be true?

I'll leave that decision to others more qualified than me. But if the premise of 'Champions," in a Farrelly brother's hands, sounds like a recipe for disaster (and/or copious think pieces), you can judge for yourself how much of one it will or won't be courtesy of this trailer.