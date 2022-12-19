The Best Man: The Final Chapters Creator Malcolm D. Lee On Letting Go Of His Characters [Exclusive Interview]

We first met Harper, Lance, and the crew in 1999. It's been more than two decades, and the entire cast is back for the finale. What is that like?

It was a labor of love. Trying to get everyone back together was not easy. They're all very successful working actors, and it's hard to get everybody scheduled around the same time. There was no lack of desire on their part to want to be in the franchise and close out the series, but it's the demands of their own schedules that was tough. So it's great that we were able to accomplish that, because it's not an easy task.

But you did it twice, with like 10-year gaps between each time, right? That's not an easy thing to do in Hollywood.

It's not. But I think that there was a little fate with "The Best Man Holiday," I think that it was a reminder to people. Because the industry was going through a little bit of a weird change at that time in 2010 through 2014, where so-called African-American or Black or "urban" movies weren't performing so well. So that was an opportunity to showcase these brilliant actors again and then remind them of who these characters were. I'd always wanted to tell a second story but didn't really want to do anything too soon. But I think "The Best Man Holiday," it was time that everyone kind of needed that recognition and that boost again. And it kind of helped change the industry like the first one did.

And then with "The Best Man: The Final Chapters," I think we all owed it to the fans to answer the question of who was Quentin marrying. It was going to be a movie, and I had one other movie in my head that was going to follow that. But it was tough to get everyone together. It was tough to get the studio to figure out a budget that would be commensurate with the story I was trying to tell. And so, with the rise of limited series, it was like, this is an opportunity to do it on a smaller screen and would still be more expansive in our storytelling.

What is it about these characters that make us, the fans, gravitate to them?

I think they're just relatable. I think they're relatable characters [who the fans] recognize either in themselves or in their friends. Everyone knows a Lance, everyone knows a Quentin, they know a Jordan or a Shelby. So it's like visiting old friends and I think that's a good feeling that people have when they see it. They want to be entertained, they want to feel warm, they want to feel engaged, and they want to feel like someone sees them. You know what I mean?