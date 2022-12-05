Solo: A Star Wars Story's Screenwriter Is Still 'Haunted' By One Problem In The Script

In "Solo: A Star War Story," Han and his makeshift crew are tasked with stealing some unrefined coaxium for Vos. A dangerous mission even for the most experienced, the high-ranking leader of Crimson Dawn sent Qi'ra to ensure they had some help. The heist is successful, but to make sure there was no connection to him or Crimson Dawn, Vos always planned to pin the blame on Han's team. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Solo" scribe Jonathan Kasdan explained why a specific aspect of that plan doesn't make that much sense:

"If Dryden Vos [Paul Bettany] is so concerned about exposing his gang in the [Kessel] heist, why does he send his most trusted aid [Qi'ra] to be the most visible member of the team that steals the coaxium? It seems to me that he's going to have to kill her almost immediately just to separate himself from that job. So it always drove me crazy, and it was a problem that I was eager to retcon in a sequel."

Not only does Vos not kill Qi'ra, but she gets to him first. By the end, Qi'ra moved up the ranks of Crimson Dawn, and the two-timing Beckett was blamed for it all. None of that explains why no one knows Crimson Dawn had everything to do with the heist, but at least Vos' incompetence was consistent until the very end.

Despite the film's flaws, it's disappointing that Kasdan won't be able to right the wrongs in a sequel. A follow-up featuring Qi'ra as the main villain could have been special, but alas. At least we can see glimpses of what could've been in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," now available to stream on Disney+.