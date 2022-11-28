Willow Showrunner Jon Kasdan On Imbuing The Show With A 'Spirit Of Adventure' [Exclusive Interview]

"Willow" really captures a modern sensibility, but an '80s fantasy tone. There are so many touchstones to '80s adventure, not just your father's work, but across the gamut of the '80s. What were those touchstones for you as you were developing this show?

There's so many. You get to the heart with that question. Those movies are so beloved for me and for all the filmmakers associated with developing the show. To give you an example, I had a producer named Max Taylor who I worked with pretty much every day on the show. And I don't think one of those days went by where we didn't reference "Ghostbusters II" as a stalwart. Like, the plot of "Ghostbusters II" being a point of reference for us in nearly every element of making this show.

It's just because those are the movies we grew up on, and those are the devices and the versions of executing those tropes that we loved, and [we] wanted to service that. You want to get the experience you feel you had of watching trailers as a kid and those big action moments in trailers that you got in movie theaters. For me, it was the "Cliffhanger" trailer. It was stuff like that, that spoke to me about a spirit of adventure and a desperate need to be there Friday night at 8:00 PM for whatever I was going to get to see. That has really sort gone away for me a little bit in the culture, just with — first of all, how much we get before the movie comes out, how much other stuff there is when you're in that opening weekend. So we wanted to capture a little of that feeling of just anticipatory popcorn excitement.



Speaking of trailers, it's interesting you mentioned that because I have this vivid memory of the "Willow" teaser trailer that was on nine other VHS tapes that I had. And the color palette and the way it looked feels like stuff that you all actually got to put in the show.

Very intentionally. I mean, that trailer was absolutely the reason we did that. In my geek brain, I thought, "Well, what if there was some omnipresent, sort of omniscient intelligence behind the telling of this story? And even when they conceived that teaser trailer in 1987 or whenever it was made, they foresaw a distant episode where you would get to actually go to that place?" And that was exactly what I wanted to do and evoke and hope to keep doing.