The Naughty Comedy Of Christmas With The Campbells Often Went Too Far On Set [Exclusive]

On the surface, the newly released "Christmas with the Campbells" may look like your average holiday romantic comedy, the likes of which you'd see on the Hallmark channel. But that's exactly what producers Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley wanted you to think. Though the film retains the cheesy romance and holiday heart of those made-for-TV movies, it's also packed with hilariously raunchy one-liners and the kind of dialogue that you'll be absolutely shocked to hear in a holiday movie like this.

If you're not familiar with the premise of the movie, "Christmas with the Campbells" follows Jesse (Brittany Snow), whose life is thrown into upheaval when her douchebag boyfriend Shawn (Alex Moffat) breaks up with her just a few days before Christmas. However, since Shawn will be in New York City for the holidays, and his parents, the titular Campbells played by Julia Duffy and George Wendt, love Jesse so much, they invite her over to spend Christmas with them. While Jesse is spending time in with the Campbells in Idaho, she meets their charming, down-to-earth, outdoorsy nephew David (Justin Long), and romantic sparks fly. But all that could come tumbling down with Shawn actually shows up for Christmas, horny as ever, and he thinks up a plan to get back together with Jesse.

Balancing the R-rated comedy and saccharine sweetness in the movie is legitimate Hallmark director Clare Niederpruem, who had a blast on set with Brittany Snow, Justin Long, and Alex Moffat frequently improvising lines on set. In fact, in an interview with the filmmaker, we learned that the comedy's cast would often take things a little too far with their raunchiness, especially with Vince Vaughn also sitting on set offering a variety of alternate lines for the cast to spout off.