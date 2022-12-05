After Christmas With The Campbells, Vince Vaughn And Peter Billingsley May Try The R-Rated Holiday Formula Again [Exclusive]

Clare Niederpruem was a legit Hallmark movie director before landing in the director's chair of "Christmas with the Campbells." She'd previously been at the helm of movies like "Holiday for Heroes" and "The Christmas Bow," and she was thrilled to be injecting something different into those types of movies without losing the spirit of the holiday heart that beats in the center of them. The result is a movie that has the look and feel of a Hallmark movie, just with some added naughtiness for good measure.

For her part, Niederpruem would be happy to get behind the camera for another holiday romantic comedy like this, and it sounds like Vaughn and Billingsley may already be working on it. After mentioning that we'd happily watch a new holiday movie like this each year, the director told us:

"I think they're going to do another one, and I would love to do it. Vince and Peter have talked about some other synopses. They have some really fun ideas that they've rough pitched me on the phone, and I think they might want to film one this year and have AMC release it. Because you're right, I agree with you. I think it's just really enjoyable to watch, and it's a new spin on this genre that we've seen a lot. So hopefully you'll see more."

The good news is that these movies have a fast turnaround. Niederpruem also told us the shoot for "Christmas with the Campbells" was only 17 days, plus a couple of months in the editing room for post-production and just two weeks of pre-production prep before the cameras were rolling. So it wouldn't be out of the question for Wild West Picture Show Productions to roll out another one of these movies in time for Christmas 2023. We'll keep our fingers crossed.