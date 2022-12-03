Alice In Borderland Season 2 Trailer: The Only Way Home Is To Win
If you like anime, bizarre dystopias, or game shows involving death, then I have some great news for you! "Alice in Borderland" season 2 is coming to Netflix on December 22, 2022, and the streamer just released the trailer. The Japanese series follows a bored young man named Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and a woman he teams up with named Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) as they battle their way through a series of violent games in a dystopian futuristic version of Tokyo. The series never lacks in gore or a body count; Hoai-Tran Bui described the first season as if "'Battle Royale' and 'Saw' had a sick, twisted baby." If you thought "Squid Game" was gnarly, then just wait until you put your peepers on "Alice in Borderland."
Based on the "Alice in Borderland" season 2 trailer, it looks like the upcoming installment of the series will follow Arisu and Usagi as they appear to arrive in another set of games, far away from their own world. Will they ever be able to get back to the Tokyo they originated in, or are they doomed to play these deadly games forever?
Watch the season 2 trailer for Alice in Borderland
It looks like the games are going to get even bigger and crazier in "Alice in Borderland" season 2, with all-new players for ours heroes to fight against. The players associated with different playing cards (and possibly different turf) are going to be a real challenge for Arisu, Usagi, and the rest of the gang to defeat — but then again, they don't really have any other choice. The surviving cast members from season 1 are back, but we only get to see brief shots of them, so it's hard to tell exactly what they're up to. There aren't a ton of plot details hinted at beyond some of the games that will be played, and the season's official logline is even more vague:
"To solve the mystery of the 'Borderland' and return to his original world, Arisu and his comrades must take on even more difficult and dangerous games."
"Alice in Borderland" has a live-action anime style to it that's a lot of fun to look at, with some absolutely wild characters and even wilder situations. If you like "Battle Royale," "Rollerball," "The Hunger Games," or literally any other survival-of-the-fittest game show-style fiction, then make sure to check out "Alice in Borderland." You've got plenty of time to binge season 1 before the second season drops on December 22, so get on it!