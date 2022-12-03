Alice In Borderland Season 2 Trailer: The Only Way Home Is To Win

If you like anime, bizarre dystopias, or game shows involving death, then I have some great news for you! "Alice in Borderland" season 2 is coming to Netflix on December 22, 2022, and the streamer just released the trailer. The Japanese series follows a bored young man named Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and a woman he teams up with named Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) as they battle their way through a series of violent games in a dystopian futuristic version of Tokyo. The series never lacks in gore or a body count; Hoai-Tran Bui described the first season as if "'Battle Royale' and 'Saw' had a sick, twisted baby." If you thought "Squid Game" was gnarly, then just wait until you put your peepers on "Alice in Borderland."

Based on the "Alice in Borderland" season 2 trailer, it looks like the upcoming installment of the series will follow Arisu and Usagi as they appear to arrive in another set of games, far away from their own world. Will they ever be able to get back to the Tokyo they originated in, or are they doomed to play these deadly games forever?